The newest route announced by Edinburgh Airport is Edinburgh to Calgary with WestJet in a three times weekly service beginning in May next year.

The service will be a summer only route ending at the beginning of October and the company will use 787 Dreamliner jets to fly between the two countries, already steeped in mutual history and ties with so many Canadians descended from Scots.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:“This is the first time we’ve ever had a direct route between Edinburgh and Calgary, and it is always exciting to see our connectivity expand and bring Scotland closer to major cities around the world.

“WestJet’s commitment to Edinburgh and Scotland is a show of confidence in our market and demonstrates the huge interest in both Scotland and Canada as tourist destinations as well as important business and trade links.

“We are prepared for a stampede for tickets and are looking forward to working with WestJet to make this route a success and explore further opportunities if and when they arise.”

Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer said:“This is an exciting day for the WestJet Group, our guests, and partners as we deliver on our new strategy and increase our Calgary capacity by more than 25 per cent in 2023.

“With Calgary as home base to our 787 aircraft, access between western Canadian communities and Edinburgh will play a vital role in creating an economically prosperous aviation pipeline that better connects Canadians to Scotland and the world to Western Canada.”

Jenny Gilruth MSP Minister for Transport

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Transport, Jenny Gilruth said:“The launch of a direct service between Edinburgh and Calgary is great news for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We are investing in this service to make it easier to travel between Scotland and Calgary, as well as other parts of Canada and the West Coast of America, given Calgary’s role as a connecting hub for WestJet. It has the potential to create economic, social and cultural benefits while also enhancing our international connectivity.

“I also welcome the use of the Boeing 787 on the route, one of WestJet’s latest generation aircraft that will help reduce carbon emissions.

“I wish WestJet and Edinburgh Airport every success with this new service.”

