Lothian MSP, Jeremy Balfour, will lodge his Disability Commissioner Members’ Bill at Holyrood on Tuesday.

The legislation will result in the appointment of an independent commissioner to promote and safeguard the rights and interests of disabled people throughout Scotland.

Mr Balfour’s proposals secured the support of organisations such as MS Society Scotland and the charity, Camphill Scotland, during consultation – and now he is urging MSPs of all parties to rally behind the proposed legislation.

The Disability Commissioner would perform a similar role to the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, by championing the rights of Scots with all types of disabilities – physical, mental, hidden and fluctuating.

In order to earn the right to be debated in Parliament, Jeremy Balfour’s bill must now have support from at least 18 MSPs, who must be from two or more parties, in the next month.

Jeremy Balfour who is the Conservative party spokesperson on Social Security and Disabilities, said: “We must do more to support disabled people across Scotland – and that’s why we need a Disability Commissioner.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to my proposals during the consultation stage – and for their positive feedback.

“The Covid pandemic highlighted the major inequalities still being faced by disabled Scots.

“An independent commissioner would give people with disabilities someone to turn to for support, safe in the knowledge that they were dedicated to promoting and safeguarding their rights.

“The next target is to have the bill debated in the Scottish Parliament – and to achieve that I’m looking to secure cross-party support from as many MSPs as possible.

“The needs of our disabled people have been neglected for far too long but I hope that the establishment of a Disability Commissioner will go a long way to righting that wrong.”

