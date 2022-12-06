Lothian MSP, Jeremy Balfour, will lodge his Disability Commissioner Members’ Bill at Holyrood on Tuesday.
The legislation will result in the appointment of an independent commissioner to promote and safeguard the rights and interests of disabled people throughout Scotland.
Mr Balfour’s proposals secured the support of organisations such as MS Society Scotland and the charity, Camphill Scotland, during consultation – and now he is urging MSPs of all parties to rally behind the proposed legislation.
The Disability Commissioner would perform a similar role to the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, by championing the rights of Scots with all types of disabilities – physical, mental, hidden and fluctuating.
In order to earn the right to be debated in Parliament, Jeremy Balfour’s bill must now have support from at least 18 MSPs, who must be from two or more parties, in the next month.
Jeremy Balfour who is the Conservative party spokesperson on Social Security and Disabilities, said: “We must do more to support disabled people across Scotland – and that’s why we need a Disability Commissioner.
“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to my proposals during the consultation stage – and for their positive feedback.
“The Covid pandemic highlighted the major inequalities still being faced by disabled Scots.
“An independent commissioner would give people with disabilities someone to turn to for support, safe in the knowledge that they were dedicated to promoting and safeguarding their rights.
“The next target is to have the bill debated in the Scottish Parliament – and to achieve that I’m looking to secure cross-party support from as many MSPs as possible.
“The needs of our disabled people have been neglected for far too long but I hope that the establishment of a Disability Commissioner will go a long way to righting that wrong.”
Saddle up for Edinburgh to Calgary flights
The newest route announced by Edinburgh Airport is Edinburgh to Calgary with WestJet in a three times weekly service beginning in May next year. The service will be a summer only route ending at the beginning of October and the company will use 787 Dreamliner jets to fly between the two countries, already steeped in…
Digital art event shows the National Monument in a new light
At the weekend the Consulate General of Italy, the Italian Institute of Culture with support from The City of Edinburgh Council organised a digital art show on Calton Hill. Showing the work of 15 digital art studios the National Monument was lit up in an exhibition curated by Bright Festival and ImmersiveExperience.Art all directed by…
Continue Reading Digital art event shows the National Monument in a new light
Counter has a lot going on in December
Counter is in the heart of the capital on Queen Street. This month Counter Edinburgh wants to invite guests to socialise there, work there and have a relaxed meal there as well as taking part in their scheduled events. The lounge is open from breakfast at 8am until cocktails at 1am and on weekdays you…
Filmhouse may be saved by the team behind London’s Prince Charles Cinema
The team behind the Prince Charles Cinema – the only remaining independent cinema in London’s West End- reports that it is ready to make a bid to revive the Edinburgh Filmhouse as an independent community cinema. The bid to be made by the closing date for offers on Wednesday 7 December at noon is led…
Continue Reading Filmhouse may be saved by the team behind London’s Prince Charles Cinema
Scottish Water advise on ways to keep water pipes protected in cold weather
The Met Office reports that temperatures will drop over the course of this week and with the low temperatures Scottish Water offer advice to home and business owners on how to protect pipes from frost damage. The advice is part of Scottish Water’s campaign, which includes tips on all things winter and water-related, including: keeping…
Continue Reading Scottish Water advise on ways to keep water pipes protected in cold weather
Tech firm makes new appointment
A Scottish tech firm has appointed its first ever Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive the international expansion of its growing business. Andrew Gibbon has been promoted to the newly-created role at point-of-sale tech specialist ePOS Hybrid following over three successful years as the firm’s Head of Growth It marks the latest successful chapter for…