New Year’s day revellers return to Musselburgh Racecourse.
Revellers are being offered the chance to usher in 2023 with a day of quality horse racing and entertainment – as Musselburgh’s New Year’s Day fixture reopens to the public for the first time in two years.
The annual New Year’s Day event was a huge crowd pleaser but was forced behind closed doors in both 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid pandemic.
Now organisers say the revived first jumps meeting of the year is already on course to sell out, as it welcomes 7,000 racegoers to soak up the atmosphere and entertainment.
The racecourse is laying on a fleet of “first footer” ticketed buses from Penicuik, Dalkeith, Galashiels, Gorebridge, Dunbar, Haddington and Edinburgh which will ferry revellers to and from the East Lothian venue, which is a VisitScotland 5-star visitor attraction.
Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We know just how much families and friends love getting out and about on January 1 and there couldn’t be a better day of entertainment on the cards for all ages.
“Whether guests are experienced racegoers or first timers, it is going to be a fantastic day. There are few things as exciting as watching jumps racing up close. We always have a high-quality race card.
“Beyond that we’ve got a host of live entertainment including a fashion competition, music, DJs and even a ceilidh. Meanwhile, our marquees will ensure guests can avoid any surprises the Scottish winter might have in store.
“We’ve had two years to plan the return of New Year’s Day racing and we’ve made a range of changes and improvements. All in all, this is likely to be our biggest and best New Year’s Day event since it launched.”
One of the main enhancements is the provision of extra marquee cover on the Linkfield Lawn – more than has ever been available in previous years.
The Highland Fling marquee will play host to entertainment from ‘The Funkwagen’, a Volkswagen campervan which has been converted to include DJ decks and a powerful sound system, and the annual race day ceilidh which will go on between races.
Racegoers will also enjoy many other entertainment options, including Pipes and Drums and a wide range of bars and street food outlets.
Aisling added: “The meeting has always been popular with families because children are welcome – and those 17-years-old and under go free on the gate when accompanied by an adult.”
The racecourse also offers a range of food and drink packages and hospitality options, available via www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk.
Gates open at 10.30am, with the first race at 12.20pm and the last race at 3.20pm. Times are provisional and can be found here: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures
Notable races include The Hogmaneigh Hurdle and The Auld Reekie Steeple Chase which have £30,000 prize money each. ITV Racing will cover both races.
https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/new-years-day-1-1-23
