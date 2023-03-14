More taxpayer cash is being sought by the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry – with councillors asked to allocate another £100,000 to the funding of the investigation into

Over eight years in the making, the inquiry looking into the construction of the first part of the city’s line which ran until recently from Airport to York Place (now it stops at St Andrew Square until the extended line to Newhaven is opened) is expected to publish findings in the next six months.

However it has now emerged its £13 million price tag has risen even further.

It comes as tram testing begins on the new extension through Leith to Newhaven, a section which was initially supposed to be completed as part of the first line before the project was scaled back.



Councillors will be asked to grant an additional £100,000 funding for the tram inquiry, led by former Lord Advocate Andrew Hardie, on Thursday.

The sum was revealed in council documents intended to be heard on the B agenda (ie in private without press or public present) shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The report will be heard in private as a ‘B agenda’ item at full council with limited details set to be discussed during the public session.

The latest request for more funds comes on top of £2.1 million approved in August 2019 and takes the total to over £13 million – regularly cited as costing more than the Chilcot Inquiry into the Iraq war.

The council said more money was needed to pay for “legal firm fees, ICT system storage and search fees and counsel fees”.

Some of the increased costs are associated with ongoing court action by the council against Transport Initiatives Edinburgh, the company set up by the authority to manage the tram line’s construction, and DLA Piper, the council’s former legal advisers during the project.

The Edinburgh Tram Inquiry has been tasked with finding out why the project was finished five years late, ran £375 million over budget and delivered a significantly shorter line than was initially planned.

The Trams to Newhaven extension due to open in ‘spring’, which is currently running tests with slow-moving trams testing the line was originally envisaged to be built as part of the first scheme before it ran into funding difficulties which at one stage might have meant the city would have only had a tram line from the airport to Haymarket Station.

The council report said: “Once the Inquiry publishes its report the council and its advisers will need to consider the outcome and recommendations in detail to be able to respond to the findings and implement any recommendations, as well as consider matters in relation to the paused litigation.

“It is therefore recommended that further funding is made available to support this work.”

by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.

Tram St Andrew Square

