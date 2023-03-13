A tram has been trying out the new part of the line between St Andrew Square and Newhaven on Monday night.

This is the very first tram to use the new route and it travelled very slowly, with observers at the front and back. The tram proceeded at just walking pace, and without any passengers aboard.

This is the first phase of testing to be carried out before Edinburgh Trams takes over the route all the way to Newhaven. Watch out for more trams being tested over the coming days.

All photos courtesy of Thomas Haywood Photography and are subject to copyright.

Tram ready to leave York Place at 7.48pm 13 March 2023

