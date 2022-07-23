City dwellers seeking a Cumbria bolthole should head to Camelot Holiday Park at Longtown near Carlisle where the latest luxury development, The Paddocks, offering fourteen holiday homes, is a good place for a staycation.

The current Holiday Home of the Week is a stunning Willerby Manor at £69,995, a spacious design with a traditional layout which adds chic & modern touches to create something really special. The luxury kitchen has integrated appliances, with the master bedroom complete with en-suite. Willerby is one of the UK’s top manufacturers with a proven reputation for quality and value for money, as well as a solid design ethos. As with all homes at The Paddocks, there is decked outside space included with the property.

Buying a holiday home at Camelot Holiday Park gives easy access to the Scottish Borders & North Lakes for day trips & excursions – hence its popularity with Scots from the Central Belt who can be at the park in around two and a half hours drivetime.

Buyers will also qualify for a free Weber BBQ when they buy any holiday home until the end of August.

“This is a beautiful holiday home with a top class specification, ready to enjoy straight away for the rest of the summer season, and then all year round too, as we are open a full twelve months at the park,” said owner, William Stewart.

“We are a well established, family run holiday park where you can buy with confidence. We’re safe and secure too, with a gated entrance.”

Other holiday homes at The Paddocks include properties from Victory, Atlas and ABI. All are fully furnished and decorated for the ultimate convenience.

“We’d urge interested parties to get in touch if they want to secure the Willerby Manor, or any other home. Come and choose your prime pitch now.”

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

