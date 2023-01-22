The Lodge, Carrus Green Golf Club, Burneside Road, Kendal, Cumbria

The lodge sits next to an 18-hole golf course. Guest rooms are well-appointed with an en-suite bathroom and are cosy and comfortable. They are not big but adequate and they have good views over the rolling countryside.

Guests can use the lounge bar and restaurant at the adjacent golf cub and the free wi-fi works.

Reviews for location – around eight miles by car from Windemere with lots of walks and cycle routes in the area – and cleanliness are good and the lodge also has a high ranking for value for money.

The bed was comfy and the lodge was really warm, thankfully, as the temperature outside was Baltic.

It is only a short walk over the car park to the modern golf club where meals are available. We opted out of dinner but the menu looked good and went for breakfast. If was a feast.

Two eggs, two sausages and bacon, two hash browns, mushrooms and beans, a real ,plateful. Tea was extra but we were so full we did not eat again until dinner.

We felt at home here. Sadly, the weather gods did not shine on us, horizontal rain and high winds for most of our stay, but this accommodation is well-worth looking at.

We walked into Kendal via path and that took around 40 minutes. Thankfully, the rain relented on the way back, and Kendal is worth a visit. It has big name brand shops as well as local stores and a market and the golf course at Carrus Green looked inviting. Guests, we understand, receive a reduction in the green fee and there is a river nearby with permits available from the local pub, The Jolly Anglers, LA9 6QS

