Kendal. One of the go-to towns in The Lake District and an ideal location for touring, but where to stay, that was the question. There are many options and varying prices. We’ve stayed high-end but this time we through, let’s try mid-range with a deal.

Up popped the Riverside Hotel (pictured), a family-owned, converted, 18th-century tannery. It ticked a number of boxes. Firstly, it is in the centre of the busy market town which boasts a selection of brand-name shops, galleries and museums.

It also overlooked the banks of the River Kent and had parking, limited, but it had parking. It was also close to the train and bus station and only a 20-minute drive from Lake Windermere, one of the jewels in the area.

The seaside resort of Morecambe was also within easy reach. Only passed through before so thought it would be good to go. We enjoyed the walk along the prom and, yes, we did have our picture taken next to Morecambe-born Eric Morecambe, an English comedian who formed a famous double act, Morecambe and Wise.

So, we drove south from Scotland in the rain and arrived at the 58-bed hotel with seven fur-free bedrooms to compliment 51 pet-friendly rooms. Check-in was hassle free.

The limited car park is adjacent and it is busy, a situation not helped by a minority of greedy car owners parking into two bays, and it is a tight fit in the bays, but we got there.

Our room overlooked the river with a big car park on the opposite bank, not aesthetically pleasing, but the room was spacious, warm, and the bathroom well-appointed. It did the job.

It was only a five-minute walk to our chosen restaurant for the night so that was also a plus and the bed was comfy. We slept well.

Breakfast was in the Riverview Restaurant and we joined walkers, cyclists and tourists of all ages. Plenty of selection for those who enjoy cooked from a buffet – the sausages were good, by the way – or Continental. Soya milk is available.

The restaurant also caters for diners and their blurb says the chef uses locally gown fresh produce when possible, some of it from their Victorian kitchen garden in nearby Grange-over-Sands.

The hotel also features a small swimming pool situated in The Sanctuary Health and Fitness Club which has sauna, steam-room, hot tub and gym plus exercise studio. The pool is small so pick your time, but it helped loosen off after the drive.

Overall, we were satisfied with what we received for the price and found the hotel an ideal base.

Riverside Hotel, Stramongate Bridge, Beezon Road, Kendal, Cumbria LA9 6FS t: 01539 734861

Like this: Like Loading...