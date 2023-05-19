Police in Edinburgh have begun a murder inquiry after the death of a 33-year-old woman in Constitution Street.
Around 7.55pm on Thursday, 18 May 2023, police officers were called after a reported disturbance.
The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment where she died a short time later.
A post mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death, however, police are currently treating the death as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.
Her next of kin have been made aware.
A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
Detective Inspector Bob Williamson of the Major Investigation Team (East) said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.
“You will see a significant police presence in the area whilst we carry out investigations. Officers will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering CCTV footage which could provide the inquiry team with additional information.
“Through our investigation so far, we are aware that a number of members of the public were in the area at the time, some of whom witnessed the incident and others who came to her aid and we are asking them to come forward.
“I would asked anyone who was in the area of Constitution Street between 7.45pm and 8pm to get in touch.”
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information, including any recorded footage.
The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major investigation team and can be accessed here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S22-PO1
Police can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3555 of Thursday, 18 May, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
