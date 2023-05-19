This article is based on the report below which is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city next week.
Murder inquiry after woman dies in Constitution Street
Police in Edinburgh have begun a murder inquiry after the death of a 33-year-old woman in Constitution Street. Around 7.55pm on Thursday, 18 May 2023, police officers were called after a reported disturbance. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment where she died a short time later. A post mortem…
Orocco builds for the future with new HQ
Orocco, the Edinburgh-based construction firm, is primed for significant growth after expanding into a new headquarters. Increasing demand has allowed the firm to take over West Church, the premises which formerly housed the city’s well-known bespoke furniture maker Charles Taylor Woodwork. The impressive B listed former church, which is understood to date from the 1840s,…
Indian restaurant wins an AA Rosette
A multi award-winning Fife restaurant has now been recognised by the AA for its superb cuisine. Dhoom Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline is run by chef patron Dhaneshwar Prasad and his team of experienced Indian chefs. The highly coveted AA Rosettes are awarded by a team of inspectors to venues which deserve national recognition well…
Queen Margaret University shortlisted with their cost of living initiative
To help students deal with the cost of living crisis Queen Margaret University has set up an innovative scheme. Thank Goodness It’s Thursday (TGIT) provides students with free hot meals, food supplies and social activities to help with spiralling food and heating costs. It also provides fun themed activities to help counter student loneliness and…
City jeweller now selling Scottish gold collection
Hamilton & Inches are selling their 18ct Scottish Gold collection, Fleur-de-lys, an exceptionally intricate and exclusive range of handcrafted pieces. The Scottish Gold has been ethically extracted from Scotgold Resources’ Cononish Gold Mine in Tyndrum, Scotland’s first and only gold mine, situated at the edge of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, just a…
Rise and dine at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh with their new brunch menu
The bar and restaurant at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Eve, is adding an exciting new flavour to Cowgate, as it begins serving a new brunch menu. This fresh take on brunch will be a weekend fixture from noon to 4pm accompanied by carefully crafted cocktails and live entertainment. Eve opened its doors in late 2022 and…
