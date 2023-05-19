Orocco, the Edinburgh-based construction firm, is primed for significant growth after expanding into a new headquarters.
Increasing demand has allowed the firm to take over West Church, the premises which formerly housed the city’s well-known bespoke furniture maker Charles Taylor Woodwork.
The impressive B listed former church, which is understood to date from the 1840s, is situated on nearly an acre of land on Old Edinburgh Road not far from the firm’s original offices which have been home since the company was set up in 2012.
With around 10,000 square feet of space, Orocco has quadrupled the size of its joinery workshop.
One of Edinburgh’s biggest facilities of its type, it will accommodate a larger high-tech spray booth and various woodworking machines including a four-sided thicknesser, panel saw and a spindle moulder.
Experts in high-end builds and renovations, Orocco’s staffing numbers are also set to rise in the wake of the move as the firm looks to take advantage of its additional space.
Founders Mark Ivinson and Jonny Blurton also own MadeByOrocco, Trinity Decorating Services and electrical company SEC Scotland, and those businesses are also based at West Church.
“It’s an iconic building in the area and it has been very well maintained,” said Mr Blurton. “Orocco and MadeByOrocco have gone from strength to strength in the past 11 years and this is the right move at the right time for us.
“The growth in the business has been consistent and we’re now looking to accelerate that with the move. From working out of the back of a van to hiring an increasing number of staff and moving into our new state-of-the-art premises, this shows the ambition and determination we have as a team.
“We have really been focusing on the high-end residential market with extensions and renovations and work with some of the biggest architect practices in Edinburgh. A larger office and bespoke joinery workshop demonstrate the scale of projects and builds we are ready to deliver.”
Mr Ivinson said: “Our family of businesses, Orocco, MadeByOrocco, Trinity Decorating Services and SEC Scotland will have a more well-equipped space to call home.
“We’re excited to be based in Dalkeith and investing in the local economy. I’m proud of what we have achieved to date and excited for the next steps we have planned.”
