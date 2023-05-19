A multi award-winning Fife restaurant has now been recognised by the AA for its superb cuisine.

Dhoom Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline is run by chef patron Dhaneshwar Prasad and his team of experienced Indian chefs.

The highly coveted AA Rosettes are awarded by a team of inspectors to venues which deserve national recognition well beyond their local areas. Amongst the attributes that the very select group of restaurants exhibit to achieve such a feat are “intense ambition, a passion for excellence, superb technical skills and remarkable consistency.”

Dhoom, which was praised for its “imaginative flavours and presentation which is putting the restaurant on the culinary map of Scotland” becomes the only Indian restaurant in Fife to achieve the Rosette recognition.

The inspectors remarked on Dhoom’s unassuming location amid a parade of shops in the city of Dunfermline which belies what is a “high-flying neighbourhood hidden gem.”

With its 10-course tasting menu for just £25.95 per person, Dhoom has set an exciting new precedent for quality street food, and the way it is served.

Dhaneswhar Prasad said: ‘Gaining this prestigious AA rosette puts us amongst the top restaurants in the country.”

“I am absolutely humbled and delighted – I couldn’t be more proud of my team. It’s so well deserved, they have worked so hard and sacrificed so much.

“A massive thank you as well to all our loyal customers, and indeed, anyone who has supported us in recent times as quite simply with wouldn’t be here without them. My team have become like a family and it can be felt right through the restaurant, from the food to the service.

“It’s been an incredibly hard time for this particular part of the sector and this accolade demonstrates that what we do, at a professional level, is being acknowledged.”

Dhoom is serving its latest Kolkotta street food menu, with the street food of Mumbai next to be introduced to Scottish tastebuds by August.

Prasad said: “I hope that the spices we have shipped direct from Mumbai will arrive beforehand. I have completed yet another £10,000 menu research trip to India, taking traditional Mumbai street food and tailoring it for my menu here at Dhoom. I very much hope that it will be enjoyed as much as the current Kolkatta menu which has proved to be one of our most successful yet.

“I pride myself on everything we serve at Dhoom being authentic. It is a great deal of hard work devising the plating, the garnishes, the sauces and everything that goes into these imaginative, and quite beautiful plates of food for my customers. It’s always worth it to see the delight on everyone’s faces.”

This latest accolade for Dhoom comes hot on the heels of the streatery and bar winning three more awards – “Most Wanted Restaurant in the Country” in the prestigious Scottish Curry Awards, and two Highly Commended awards in the Scottish Entertainment Awards held just last night in Glasgow – Best Restaurant in Scotland, and Best Independent Bar in the Scottish Central Belt.

www.dhoomuk.co.uk

