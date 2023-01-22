Ye Olde Fleece Inn, 14 Highgate, Kendal LA9 4SX (tel: 01539 731115)

This pub is rich in character and history as it is one of the oldest pubs in Kendal and records indicate that it was built in 1654, a date which appears on an adjacent building which was part of the original inn.

It also has significance as being one of the remaining timber-framed buildings in the bustling Lakeland town which is a mecca for tourists.

Ye Olde Fleece holds Grade II listed status and, thankfully, must of the fabric remains despite recent renovations and bosses aim to produce a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

That said we struggled to find a table to get out of the rain which was sheeting down outside, hence the pub was busy. It was also post-Christmas and many families were either visiting or on holiday from work.

The service was slick, nonetheless, the beer selection, including local ales, was good, and the coffee comfortingly hot. We opted not to stay for lunch but there is an extensive menu.

Toilets were clean but, curiously, I had to listen to the shipping forecast during my visit. My wife said the same when she went for a comfort break.

We’ll be back to the busy pub which has been a butchers and staging post in days gone by and we will try the food. Management say that they have a state-of-the-art kitchen and champion the best seasonal produce sourced from local suppliers including Lakes speciality foods along with pub classics

