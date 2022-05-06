Britain’s premier beer festival is returning to Olympia London this summer from 2-6 August, boasting nearly 1,000 beers from across the UK and abroad.



The festival has also unveiled a selection of street food, from classic British favourites to new and exotic dishes and vegetarian and vegan options are on offer. The vendors describe their offering here:



Henley’s Love Sweets: Connoisseurs of confectionary, Henley’s traditional sweets are made in the UK from the best ingredients by ethical and expert confectioners and suppliers.



Scratching Shack: Traditional and flavoured scratchings including Bourbon, BBQ, Caramelised Apple and Fiery Spice.



Shawarma: Shawarma with veggie options available.



Simon’s Sausage: We flame grill award-winning Bratwurst, Cheesewurst, Smoked Krakaur and our Jumbo Bratwurst for the really hungry. Simply as a sausage in a bun or as a plated great value meal deal.



Gupta’s Bombay Street Food: Come to Mr Bombay, the home of the yummiest chicken wrap in town – delicious tender tandoori chicken tikka in a soft wrap with a fresh salad and our homemade sauces. Or how about our Karahi chicken masala with long grain basmati rice and mind-blowing tadka dahl. Samosas, bhajis? Go veggie? Our tawa paneer.



Hogster’s pulled Pork: Traditional shoulder of pork slow-roasted for seven hours served in a soft roll with sage and onion stuffing with options of apple sauce, chips, crackling and cheese.



Crusty Pie Company: Traditional and speciality pies, pasties and gourmet rolls. Sold with our range of homemade pork scratchings and delicious chutney.



Handmade Cornish Pasties: Handmade Cornish pasties, freshly-baked, and a variety of handmade scotch eggs, gluten-free and vegan pasties and pies.



Let’s Go Mexicana: Let’s Go Mexicana is a Mexican food stall on the go, selling burritos, fajitas, nachos and chilli beef.



West Country Roast Pork Carvery: West Country roast pork carvery, served with sage and onion stuffing and apple sauce in a large roll. Crackling is available but limited in supply, (so when it’s gone it’s gone).



Festival organiser Catherine Tonry said: “The one drawback to having nearly 1,000 different beers under one roof is that one tends to get a little peckish while sampling them.



“Some of London’s best street food vendors will be on hand to help. From traditional Cornish pasties to Bombay Street food and shawarma, there is enough variety to keep everyone happy.”



To find out more and book your tickets, visit: https://gbbf.org.uk/