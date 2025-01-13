We dined at Scotts Bar and Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry, and were disappointed.

However, we were in Ayrshire and Scotts was suggested by our superb landlady, Elaine Warr, of nearby Sandhill House. In fact, she was dining there the same evening.

And, what a difference. It was a wild night, and the wind howled as we walked from the car to the restaurant, the rigging on the yachts crashing against the mast, but inside, Scotts at Troon, was welcoming and warm.

The service was slick and the food good and there was ample space between tables.

My bloody mary prawn and crayfish starter (pictured) – Atlantic prawns with Marie Rose, cherry vine tomato, gem lettuce and sourdough wafer – was packed with flavour.

The slow-cooked beef bourguignon with bacon and baby onions, honey roast vegetables and red wine jus, was just right for a chilly night, hearty and filling.

My partner missed out on the starter but went for turkey. Moist, plenty of it along with the trimmings. She finished with a divine sticky toffee pudding.

Yes, Scotts is busy, and we got in and out before the Saturday night rush. They are open from 9am, serving food all day from speciality coffee and breakfast, to “a laid-back lunch” and light bites then evening meals.

It’s an extensive dinner menu with nibbles, starters, including classic Cullen skink soup, plenty of mains, including classics like fish and chips and mac and cheese (Italian cheese, by the way). In fact, there is something to suit most.

Scotts Bar and Restaurant, Troon Yacht Haven, 21 Harbour Road, Troon KA10 6DJ: 01292 315315: info@scotts-troon.co.uk

