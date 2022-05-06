The colours in the city chambers have changed just a little after Thursday’s election. There are now 63 sparkly new councillors including some who were re-elected, but as at Friday night there is no new deal among the parties – and it may take a day or two to sort that out.

In 2017 it took three weeks to find a programme which would suit the SNP and Labour councillors and allow them to form a coalition, and this time there are possibly three parties who might form a rainbow coalition to run the council.

The breakdown of elected members by party is:

Scottish National Party: 19

Scottish Labour Party: 13

Scottish Liberal Democrats: 12

Scottish Green Party: 10

Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 9

If you wish you can watch the events unfold in our live blog which is available to view here.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Leader of Scottish Liberal Democrats who won most of their 12 seats in the west of the city, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, said: “These victories show that the Lib Dems are able to make big gains across Scotland. We have picked up more seats than any other opposition party, outstripping the Labour party.

“From Cambuslang to Caithness, more and more Scots are warming to our vision of new hope. We have won in seats that we haven’t held in decades.

“I said when I took over as leader that our revival would begin in local government. That revival starts today.

“Douglas Ross has presided over a Conservative meltdown. Our victories have shown that voters don’t need to back the Conservatives to stop the SNP.

“I would like to thank everyone who stood for election, knocked on doors and made phone calls and backed us at the polls.

“Every Lib Dem councillor elected will be a local champion, standing up for communities and helping them to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”

Cllr Claire Miller, who retained her seat in the City Centre ward, and is Co-leader of the Edinburgh Green Group, said: “This momentous result is a clear demand from people across Edinburgh for stronger action on the climate emergency and a fairer, more equal city for everyone. With more Greens in the city chambers we will press for the faster, decisive action needed to deliver net zero by 2030 and support a Green recovery.

“Greens in the Scottish Government are already making change – from free bus travel for under 22s to banning the most harmful plastics. In Edinburgh,we will show the same commitment to working alongside others to halt climate change and address the cost of living.”

She added: “I am so proud of our candidates and volunteers who have worked so hard for this fantastic result. We have a diverse new group of councillors with a wealth of experience and I look forward to welcoming them and working alongside them in the city chambers.

Newly elected Councillor for Portobello/Craigmillar, Alys Mumford said: “I’m delighted to have been elected to the biggest group of Green Councillors Edinburgh has ever seen. Our team will fight to bring about climate justice and an end to the cost of living crisis for people in Edinburgh.

“Across Scotland, we have seen more young people, more women, more disabled people and more LGBTI candidates being elected for the Greens, bringing some much-needed diversity to our democratic processes. We’re looking forward to building on the successes of Edinburgh’s Green Councillors, as well as raising fresh voices and issues in the City Chambers.”

Kayleigh O’Neill who has been elected as a Green councillor in Forth Ward

