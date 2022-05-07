Glasgow Tigers are riding high at the top of the SGB Championship after five wins in six matches, including victory over Plymouth Gladiators who, club bosses, felt would be their toughest test of the season so far.

Plymouth pushed the home side close in several races, but the Gladiators never really threatened to take the lead.

Guests Paul Starke (Newcastle Diamonds) and Kye Thomson (Edinburgh Monarchs), deputising for absent world under-21 riders Benjamin Basso and Tom Brennan, played their part for Glasgow, scoring eight and a bonus and six respectively.

Captain Ulrich Ostergaard, who recovered from a post-race coming-together with Ben Barker to contribute, said: “Plymouth have a really strong team – they had a good guest in Bomber (Chris Harris) – and Barker, Michael Palm Toft and Hans Andersen are experienced riders.

“We knew we had to be on our toes tonight to get the points and I’m really proud of the team. We had two guests, that can be a bit complicated sometimes, but they did a really good job and everybody chipped in with points.”

Glasgow head to struggling Newcastle Diamonds on Sunday aiming to get their second win on the road this campaign and Ostergaard added: “We all need to fire, avoid all those last places, and score in every heat. I’m sure we can do that, we can go there and win.

“On paper we have a stronger team, but they have good home advantage. We need to look to get some away points if we want to get to the play-offs.”

PICTURE: Craig Cook and Damyon Hume of Glasgow Tigers lead Chris Harris. Picture courtesy of Glasgow Tigers by Taylor Lanning

