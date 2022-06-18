The totally uninspiring harled exterior and the bland interior, enlivened by prints, including fashionable Highland Cow images, has the look of a transport cafe.

However, that should not take away from the quality of the welcome, service, and the food at The Black Bull in Lesmahagow, known as The Gow, just off the M74, in Lanarkshire.

Money has obviously been spent recently on upgrades, including the toilets, and there is a good range on the menu which should suit most tastes.

The pub comes well-recommended on social media and locals we chatted to before going inside suggested we try the macaroni cheese. Sadly, we didn’t, but we were not disappointed and what we ordered was certainly value for money.

And the locals certainly appreciate the food as the chat is that the establishment is busy most days.

So, to the food. Home-made steak pie came on a hot plate and the portion, accompanied by chips and peas, was huge. The food was also piping hot. And the taste? The pie was packed with filling, the puff pastry was spot on and the peas and chips did the business, especially with a splash of vinegar.

The baked potato and cheese was also well-received. Once again, a generous portion and this dish was presented with a side salad. The scampi and chips went down well, again a generous portion.

And the price? Under £40, including drinks for four people. Frankly, that is hard to beat but remember, don’t expect linen tablecloths or chandeliers, just basic decor, however, The Black Bull is hard to beat for value.

You can find them at Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow ML11 0EF or call 01555 894757. Open every day from 11am (12.30 Sunday)

Like this: Like Loading...