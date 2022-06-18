YEMEN COFFEE WHICH TASTES GOOD AND DOES GOOD LAUNCHED BY ARTISAN COFFEE ROASTER, FIGMENT

Figment Coffee, the online coffee retailer, known for its single origin coffees, sourced worldwide, has launched a limited edition coffee from Yemen.

Al-Haimi, named after the farm at which it is grown, is a complex and floral blend with an abundance of sweetness and body. It’s supplied to Figment by Warfair, an organisation which operates in many war torn regions supporting local businesses to contribute to a peace process.

Costing £14.95, and available to purchase online. It’s one of a number of single origin coffees brought to the marketplace by Neil Glover, who runs Figment Coffee.

“We’re delighted to support Yemeni farmers with this naturally produced coffee which is not only delicious, and supporting Yemen’s recovery, but is really a bit special – it’s a local variety, Heirloom Yemen Odaini, which is amongst the oldest genotypes of coffee in the world.”

Neil explained that although it’s widely recognised that the coffee tree has its roots in Ethiopia, records show that coffee was first consumed in Yemen as early as 1450.

“Yemen started exporting coffee in the 1700’s, supplying 6% of the world’s coffee by 1800. This has fallen to just 1% due to demands on quantity and rising costs, coupled with the fact that Yemen has been involved in a catastrophic war since 2014.”

“Warfair works closely with an organisation called Yemen Journey which ultimately supports farms like Al-Haimi. We hope that our customers really enjoy this coffee.”

Figment Coffee’s portfolio of coffees includes single origin coffees from Panama, Kenya and Costa Rica, amongst others. Customers can also take out a monthly subscription. The taster box, priced at £22, containing four different types of coffee, is a fantastic way to try new varieties, including single origin and blends.

www.figmentcoffee.com

