Benjamin Basso wowed the Ashfield crowd as Glasgow Tigers fought off a determined Oxford side to maintain their home unbeaten run.

The Dane was beaten just once by the Cheetahs as his all-action style won over the fans yet again in the SGB Championship tie on Friday.

There were also strong displays from reserves Broc Nicol (9+1) and Danyon Hume – whose seven plus two haul included a win over visiting No 1 and seven-times former British champion Scott Nicholls.

And, despite a determined display from the visitors – including an impressive eight plus one from Aaron Summers on his return to the sport after nearly a year out – the home side were comfortable 53-37 winners in the end.

Basso (pictured by Taylor Lanning, courtesy of Glasgow Tigers) said: “Right now we have some engines that do me a favour, and I made some good starts all day and took the wide line. It’s about having the encouragement to pick the right lines out there.

“I’m confident with the bike, I know what it does when it hits something or when I hit the air fence when I’m that wide out. Some guys struggled but you never know, it might be me next time, so it’s good that we can make up for each other.

“I think the strongest thing about our team is that we have two experienced riders and then we have young riders, thirsty riders, riders who want to prove themselves and who are keen to get some trophies.”

Glasgow now travel to Oxford on Wednesday before welcoming league leaders Leicester to Ashfield in a week’s time.

