Rothbury. We’ve seen the sign on many occasions as we drove up and down the A1, but never thought of making the short journey.

We did this time and we are glad we did. To set the scene, Rothbury is a market town in Northumberland. It is situated on the banks of the River Coquet and is 14 miles north of Morpeth and 26 miles from Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Population 2,107 but that swells dramatically on a nice day. Bikers are included in that figure as Rothbury appears to be a convenient meeting place.

In days gone by, Rothbury emerged because of its location over a ford in the river. The town also became a centre for cattle and wool deals for the surrounding villages.

And Rothbury developed in Victorian times thanks to the railway and industrialist, Sir William Armstrong who built Cragside, a country house on the northern entrance to the town.

The house and its extensive estate are now owned by The National Trust and it open to the public. I warn you it attracts significant visitor numbers but it is well worth a visit.

Recently, it was used for filming scenes in a Jurassic Park but there is lots to see during the visit and there is a large picnic area with an adjacent and very popular play park. My grandkids loved it.

Back to Rothbury which is only minutes away from Cragside. We stayed in an eight-bed townhouse (pictured) in the middle of the village, a very short walk from the shops and the excellent local pub, The Narrow Nick, serving thirst-quenching local ales. A plus.

It boasted a big kitchen with everything you require for home cooking, comfy beds and a large dining room with two lounges, one of the ground and one on the first floor.

We enjoyed it and the location allowed us to tour the area. Alnmouth, at the mouth of the River Aln, is a must, great beach, nice wee town with pastel-coloured houses and a with fabulous deli, and a testing, nine-hole golf course on seaside turf close to the shore.

Sadly, many know Rothbury for a different reason. One of the biggest manhunts in British history, involving over 160 armed officers and armed response vehicles.

Former bouncer Raoul Moat shot three people, including his ex girlfriend, and her new boyfriend, plus a police constable, ended when he was surrounded at the bridge over the river in the town.

After a six-hour stand-off Moat killed himself using the same sawn-off shotgun used in his earlier shootings.

We walked along the river and past the scene of the stand-off. It is a pleasant walk now and leads to a well-appointed, kiddies play park.

Our memories of Rothbury will be positive ones and it proved a welcome break for the family.

