The Balmoral has been named as the first hotel in Scotland to receive a Five-Star award from the Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes Travel Guide, the expert in genuine luxury service and only global rating system for hotels, spas and restaurants offering it today revealed some 2021 winners early to provide getaway inspiration as travel picks up post-quarantine.

The General Manager, Richard Cooke, said: “Receiving this amazing accolade is an honour for my team and for me. Forbes Travel Guide is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after hospitality awards in the world and an independent measurement of success. Every day we strive to evolve and improve by working together to create memorable experiences for our guests.

“We have been working towards this goal since Forbes Travel Guide arrived in Scotland and to be the first hotel in the country to be awarded five stars is truly humbling.”

The Balmoral adds this award to an impressive list of accolades received in the past year including an AA 5 Red Star award; one Michelin star and 4 AA Rosettes for the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, Number One, and a Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice award naming the hotel as the Top Hotel in the UK outside of London.

“We extend huge congratulations to the entire team at The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, for achieving the first ever Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in Scotland,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

He added, “It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, but the team demonstrated sheer excellence and dedication, delivered in a uniquely friendly manner. It’s no surprise that they achieved a perfect score in ‘Courtesy and manners’ and we’d also like to extend a nod to the housekeeping staff who are exceptional.”

A gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, Forbes Travel Guide’s luxury travel rating recognises the world’s finest properties. Anonymous inspectors check into a hotel for at least two nights, then test up to 900 objective standards with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star rating is by earning it through the independent inspection process.

