Aspiring social media influencers in the shape of Highland cattle in Dumfries & Galloway and Edinburgh are in a new VisitScotland video wishing future international visitors a ‘happy coo year’.

The video was promoted on the national tourism organisation’s social media channels last night (Tuesday) and has been viewed more than 90,000 times.

Captured on VisitScotland’s own “coo cam”, the animals were filmed throughout November enjoying their day-to-day lives against the breath-taking backdrop of Kitchen Coos and Ewes near Newton Stewart and Swanston Farm in the Scottish capital.

Here and top, West coast Highland Coo on stunt double duties for his/her(?) D+G and Edinburgh cousins

VisitScotland hopes the footage will provide a moment of light relief for the many international travellers whose trips to Scotland were disrupted or cancelled last year by the pandemic, and as we stay at home.

Highland cows are a major talking point on the national tourism body’s social channels which is reflected in the popularity of the weekly Coosday posts published every Tuesday.

Scottish farm life is a major part of the appeal of agritourism. The tourism trend, which includes farm visits and food and drink experiences, had its first virtual conference in November and could grow in popularity in the wake of the pandemic, as visitors seek a more rural-focused experience.

The conference was hosted by Scottish Agritourism, the membership organisation for agritourism businesses in Scotland which sits within the umbrella of the national Scottish Tourism Alliance.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Highland cows have long been the stars of our social media channels and we hope our coo cam will provide a much-needed smile to those travellers who have been unable to visit due to the pandemic.

“We look forward to a better year ahead for our industry and visitors, and we will continue to provide support and inspiring content as we celebrate Scotland’s Coasts and Waters in 2021.”

All footage was captured on a GoPro Hero 8 by experienced farm professionals who care for and look after the cattle daily. VisitScotland advises that visitors do not approach Highland cattle when exploring the country, so as not to alarm them.

Images courtesy of Keri Scott

