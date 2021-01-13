Following issues around irresponsible parking at beauty spots in the local area police have warned that they will ‘decisively to enforce the law’ where officers encounter wilful breaches of regulations and will deploy additional patrols in the area.

Inspector Jim Robertson, of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Division, said: “We are aware of a number of vehicles being parked in Midlothian near to the Pentland Hills and Gladhouse Reservoir over the last few weekends.

Glencorse View in the Pentlands

“While I appreciate people want to make the most of exercising outdoors, I ask that courtesy and respect is shown for the area and its residents. Please be mindful about road access, especially for large emergency service vehicles, and park legally and safely to ensure a clear route is available at all times.

“I fully recognise the impact the restrictions are having on people’s lives. However, it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes and the best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We will have increased patrols in the area to monitor parking, explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.”

