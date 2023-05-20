The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships are big news in Glasgow, but as we have reported previously the capital is also getting in on some of the act.

The Men’s Elite Road Race on 6 August 2023 will start in Holyrood Park, head up the Royal Mile, through the Old Town and then heading away from the city down The Mound, and out of the city to South Queensferry, over the Queensferry Crossing and through Fife towards Glasgow.

When the Queensferry Crossing was built it was opened by public ballot to pedestrians to take a walk across the bridge. Despite calls for the bridge to be opened for cyclists of all abilities to use it for one or more days, that did not happen.

Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener at the City of Edinburgh Council said: “We are delighted at the announcement that the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will have Edinburgh as a key starting point in the race. The Capital will provide a picturesque backdrop to what promises to be a fantastic event. As well as the visual spectacle of the Championships, the event will also help to support and amplify the City Mobility Plan and promote active and sustainable travel.

“As with all major events taking place in the city centre, the race will be managed in full consultation with our Public Safety and Roads Teams, as well as Police Scotland and summer festival partners, to ensure a safe and exciting event can be enjoyed by all. We will provide further information on rolling road closures and other public safety precautions in due course.

“We are very much looking forward to the start of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. These events will not only allow Edinburgh residents to see the world’s leading male cyclists in action but also showcase the very best of Edinburgh to travelling tourists and athletes and provide a great opportunity for Scotland to show itself as a premier destination for elite cycling and cycling tourism.”

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Chair Paul Bush OBE said: “The announcement of further details for road races and the unveiling of the para-cycling road routes for the first time is another exciting milestone as we continue the final countdown to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships this August.

“The routes will take in some of the country’s most iconic cities and countryside, providing a spectacular backdrop to the action taking place on road and showcasing why Scotland is the perfect stage for events.”

David Lappartient, President of the Union Cycliste Internationale said: “Today’s announcement detailing the road and para-cycling road routes confirms that the competitions will be spectacular. Challenging from a sporting point of view, the routes will also highlight Scotland’s wonderful scenery and rich history. We have all the ingredients for intense and sensational racing, and I cannot wait to witness the action unfold as the athletes battle for glory at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “It’s fantastic to see just how many communities across Scotland will play their part by hosting the road races for this year’s UCI Cycling World Championships. The routes showcase the best of Scotland to both visitors and those watching from home. Scotland’s breath-taking views and iconic landmarks will provide a great backdrop for the drama of the races. I would encourage all those who can do so to get out and see this world-class sporting action right on your doorstep.”

