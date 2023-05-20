Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will pull out all the stops when it stages a whole weekend of free entertainment and community engagement this month.

The annual Caravan Show – which has not taken place in its full format since 2019 – is back for 2023 bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s event will take place on the weekend of Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May.

The family friendly, completely free to attend, celebration will involve the local Kinghorn community, along with existing luxury holiday home owners at Pettycur Bay, many of whom will host their own stalls.

For those in the market for a new caravan, a stunning selection of industry-leading models will be on display from top UK manufacturers including Atlas, Carnaby and Victory. The event gives prospective buyers the chance to see the products for themselves.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, we were unable to hold this extremely popular event in the past few years, so this year’s Caravan Show will be a celebration of what Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is all about – entertainment, great food and drink and a fantastic community atmosphere. From Friday evening, there is Funkidz for our little ones, followed later by amazing vocalist Paul Kelly. Also throughout the weekend we have more top class entertainment for everyone,” said General Manager Janet Murray.

Kingdom FM will be live on air from the park on the Saturday at 11.00am, with kids’ fun starting off with a treasure hunt in the Leisure centre from 11.00am to 12 noon, also children’s favourite Malky the Magician will be in Images both days from 11.00 to 3.00pm, along with a bouncy castle, rodeo bull, games, candy floss and popcorn, all available both days until 4.00. Mr Donut Man will be tempting the taste buds, with the park wardens holding their annual free BBQ, in the show area from 12:00 to 15:00 both days. In the Complex foyer a wide variety of exciting stalls, including Cake and Candy, Tombola, and a wide variety of crafts, and many other exciting stalls. Gina and friends will be in Ovations both days from 12:00 to 4:00 for private psychic readings.

Rounding off the day will be popular DJ Jayson performing in Images 17:00 -19:00 followed by professional entertainers Echo Beach, from 20:00 to 23:00.

On the Sunday, children can enjoy a kid’s pool competition from 11:00 till noon, with Magic Malky again entertaining them until 15:00, with the weekend ending with fun karaoke in Images from 19:00 – 22:00.

“Make sure you don’t miss this amazing weekend,” said Janet. “We hope to welcome you to the park with fun and activities for all ages. It’s a chance for some local charities to raise some funds too through the stalls. Let’s hope the sun shines but if not, we have plenty going on inside as well. It’s set to be a great event, and we just can’t wait to put our park in the spotlight with the local community once again.”

www.petttycur.co.uk

