Corner 124 is described succinctly as serving contemporary, European food and drink. and the extremely popular restaurant – best to book – stated life as a deja-vu bistro. It has evolved substantially since then.

It is based in Lake District, a popular destination for Lothians holidaymakers, and the Kendal-based establishment was reinvented several years ago into a new dining experience, and it is a pleasant experience, believe me, with extremely high standards.

That’s why it has become a favourite with locals – lots of repeat business apparently – and visitors like us who wanted quality and something different.

The current owner claims to have a wealth of restaurant experience and it is very much a hands-on establishment. Staff have an extensive knowledge of wines.

The kitchen delivers freshly-prepared and innovative dishes including vegetarian and vegan.

For example, I enjoyed slowly braised daube of beef in a rich red wine and blueberry sauce with dauphinoise potatoes and steamed green beans. The depth of the sauce tended to mask the meat, but the beef was beautifully cooked.

My partner had a delicious steak and we were well satisfied by the food which uses seasonal ingredients sourced locally and from abroad. Side dishes are extra.

They also create authentic paella using Bomba rice and “a variety of scrummy ingredients” plus tapas.

Oh, almost forgot. The sweet. Delicious. Bell pear Helena, poached pears topped with vanilla ice cream and warm chocolate sauce. Indulge yourself.

If you don’t fancy what is on the menu then they have specials but they do not have a children’s menu. They “welcome well-behaved small children early doors”.

Corner 124 is not cheap but if you want quality this is a place to go. Address is 124 Stricklandgate, Kendal, Cumbria LA9 4QC t: 01539 724843

