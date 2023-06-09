Two Korean-born now Edinburgh-based foodies, Seoyoung and Seoyoung, are opening a pop-up restaurant that is open one weekend only, from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, in Marchmont, Edinburgh.

It’s an exciting prospect for them and a mouth-watering prospect for diners having been given a sneak preview of their extensive menu.

Dam Da Kitchen will showcase a spread of dishes built around the duo’s home-cooked favourites, introducing inspirations from the international cuisines that have had the greatest influence on their cooking.

Diners can expect a wide selection of meat and kimchi dumplings and wraps – lunchbox staples in Korea – alongside great bowls of Bibimbap, a revered East Asian comfort food.



Tagliatelle with mushroom and creamy soybean sauce and the beef and kimchi ragu are two specials which demonstrate the flexibility and awareness which Seoyoung and Seoyoung bring to their culinary creations. And, of course, there are a number of carefully crafted vegan and gluten free options.

As an added attraction, Tea with Teikō, will take place on the Sunday afternoon of the pop up and guests can sample Korean tea and sweet snacks while jazz/classical pianist and zen monk Luke Cunningham plays as part of a one-hour meditation session.

Online presence and takeaway menu: https://www.chachamoa.com/damdakitchen

The address is 15 Roseneath Street, Marchmont, Edinburgh EH9 1JH. The kitchen is inside a cafe called Delightfully Delicious and the pop up opening times are Friday 16 June: 18.00 to 22.00; Saturday 17 June: 12.00 to 15.00 (last order 14.00) and 18.00 to 22.00; Sunday 18 June: 12.00 to 15.00 (last order 14.00) plus 17.30 to 20.30



There is also a takeaway option and a reduced menu is available for delivery via the Foodstuff app and for collection from Roseneath Street Kitchen but the takeaway and collection is unavailable for the weekend of the pop-up kitchen.

Like this: Like Loading...