The Alchemist, known for its dark arts and “molecular mixology”, opens its second Edinburgh venue, in the heart of George Street.
Offering a playful dining experience, accompanied by an expertly crafted drinks menu, The Alchemist tries to captivate guests with its immersive atmosphere and innovative cocktails.
The new bar and restaurant space extends to 7,051 square feet with room for 90 guests, and the latest addition to The Alchemist family will open its doors daily, from breakfast through to dinner and late-night drinks.
Designed by the Blacksheep, The Alchemist George Street promises to “transport visitors to another dimension of the brand experience. Drawing inspiration from earthly and cosmic realms, the venue features celestial artwork, sculpted accents, and a sumptuous palette of burnt orange, black, and aged brass. A double-height cocktail bar takes centre stage, exuding an enchanting glow and showcasing the alchemy and craftsmanship for which The Alchemist is renowned”.
Notable additions to the must-try menu include the ‘Cosmic Oyster’ shots, adorned with caviar, and the ‘Pick Your Poison,’ an ‘assassins teapot’ featuring two separate compartments, allowing guests to pour from either one depending on how they hold it. DJs will provide a vibrant soundtrack every weekend.
The opening of this venue will create 50 new jobs, which adds to The Alchemist’s commitment to employment opportunities in Scotland. This marks The Alchemist’s third Scottish venue, joining the ranks of its 20 locations across the UK.
Simon Potts, CEO, The Alchemist said: “Our St James Quarter venue has been so well received since opening in 2021, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the city to The Alchemist George Street. The two venues will complement each other perfectly, with the focus of the George Street venue being on the late-night drinking experience. We’re incredibly proud of the space which enhances the period features of the listed building and is the ideal setting for the dash of theatre we’re known for serving.”
The Alchemist, at number 51 George Street, Edinburgh, is now open daily and available for bookings.
