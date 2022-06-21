The Alchemist will soon have a new second Edinburgh venue on George Street as well as the bar and restaurant at St James Quarter which opened last year, and a new site in George Square in Glasgow.

The company says the investment in the second location in Edinburgh amounts to £1.5 million and there will be 60 new jobs created.

Screwball

The ethos of The Alchemist is mystical apothecary, theatre serves and molecular mixology. All of this is captivating for their existing customers and is leading to expansion into the new 185 cover casual dining restaurant at a prime location on George Street.

Jenny McPhee, Brand Director, said: “The response to our first bar and restaurant in Edinburgh last year, alongside plans to make our debut in Glasgow later this year, has been incredible and we’re thrilled to be further expanding our portfolio in Scotland with a second venue in the capital.

“With a mix of listed features and our signature style, the site is going to be stunning, offering an unrivalled and unconventional drinking and dining experience in the heart of the city.”

Red Dead Zombie

Colour-changing One at The Alchemist

Like this: Like Loading...