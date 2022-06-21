BBC ALBA is to show live coverage of Ukraine v Scotland as the women’s national team attempt to take a huge step towards World Cup qualification.

The Group B qualifier for Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be broadcast live on the channel on Friday 24 June.

Coverage of the game starts at 7.05pm ahead of kick-off at the Stadion Miejski Stal in Poland at 7.15pm.

Alex O’Henley will provide commentary of the crucial clash as Pedro Martinez Losa’s side look to pick up what would be a massive three points in their quest to make the World Cup.

English commentary of the match will be provided by BBC Scotland’s Alasdair Lamont and former Scotland international midfielder, Leanne Crichton.

The Scots have it all still to play for and are fighting it out for a play-off spot with Hungary and Ukraine. Spain are already confirmed group winners.

While Scotland lie a point clear of the Hungarians with two games to go, Ukraine, due to postponement of their matches this year have two games in hand as they look to close the six-point deficit.

Led by captain Rachel Corsie and stars like Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert, Scotland will be hoping to make it two World Cup Finals in a row after their historic first appearance at France 2019.

BBC ALBA has covered women’s football regularly since the launch of the channel in 2008.

Since 2018, BBC ALBA has covered Scottish women’s football extensively across domestic, European and international competition.

Over three years, the channel carried coverage of all the national team’s competitive home games and broadcast Scotland’s involvement at the 2019 World Cup.

The channel is currently the broadcast partner of the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) and also regularly broadcasts UEFA Women’s Champions League matches.

Ukraine v Scotland airs on BBC ALBA on Friday 24 June at 7.05pm and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.

BBC ALBA is available on the following platforms:

● Sky 117 (Scotland) / Sky 169 (rest of UK)

● Freeview / You View 7 (Scotland only)

● Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)

● Freesat 109

● BBC iPlayer

