The result of a petition for judicial review was made known yesterday when Lord Braid decided that the Edinburgh version of the short term let policy was in some respects unlawful.
His Lordship said that the policy is “unlawful” in respect of the rebuttable presumption against granting licences for secondary letting in tenements, the lack of any system for temporary licences to be granted and a requirement for all secondary lets to have carpets fitted in bedrooms, living rooms and hallways.
The petition was raised at the Court of Session by Peter Averbuch, Dickins Edinburgh Limited, Reserve Travel Limited and Edinburgh SC (Self Catering) Limited who had crowdfunded £300,000 to fund the case. This is said to be the largest ever legal crowdfunder.
The written decision can be read in full here.
Letter from Neil J Bryce
Dear Editor,
Common sense and due democratic process appear at least in part to have prevailed, with the Edinburgh Court of Session’s ruling that there are aspects of what the Scottish Government claimed as “wide ranging support for local circumstances” for their Liscencing Scheme for Short-Term Lets are ‘unlawful’. They cite noise, antisocial behaviour, litter and a negative impact on the housing stock as the principal reasons for reform. This only creates further unnecessary levels of bureacracy and complexity with certification required for measures relating to fire safety, water purity, electrical installations etc, etc which managers and agencies are already aware of and comply with.
I have been involved in running successful holiday lets for nearly forty years in rural locations and have never witnessed a single example of these negative impacts. There may be certain urban as well as rural problem hotspots and some unregulated Airbnb establishments, but the vast majority of Scotland’s current 17,800 self catering units already operate flawlessly, providing nearly 30,000 jobs and a visitor spend of £867 million.
According to The Scottish Government’s Business and Regulatory Impact Assessment “A benefit of licensing will be improved access to affordable rented homes” This is a very one dimensional and unfounded perspective which provides a convenient smokescreen for yet another ill-considered SNP policy, not unlike their shambolic Deposit Return Scheme. It is a very blunt instrument born of an urban mindset.
They have only spent half of their £25 million Rural Housing Fund (affordable homes) and according to Homes for Scotland, have an overall housing shortfall of 85,000 dwellings. It appears that the licensing fee may be in the region of £300. The total revenue generated from these small businesses, which have operated for decades without the need for such over-regulation, could amount to around £15 million for a three year licensing period. Spread over Scotland’s 32 Council Regions this averages out at around £468,000 each, a sum that could not even begin to repair its estimated 150,000 potholes but at least it will help pay the salaries of several Chief Executive Officers.
It’s clearly time for a return to the drawing board.
Yours,
Neil J Bryce.
