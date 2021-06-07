NEW LOCAL GIN “ON THE HORIZON” AT POPULAR KINGHORN RESTAURANT & BAR

As it welcomes back locals and holidaymakers alike, the Horizons Restaurant & Waterfront Bar, within Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, is celebrating a new tie up with a Fife based drinks company which will further boost the venue’s impressive local food & drink provenance.

Already showcasing iconic Fife suppliers such as Fisher & Donaldson, Stuarts of Buckhaven, and David Lowrie Fish Merchants of Pittenweem, Horizons, which holds a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award, has chosen Pilgrim’s Gin, produced in St Andrews, as its artisan gin of choice.

It will now offer Horizons customers the full Pilgrim’s range, which includes the classic gin, together with three gin liquers created from quality botanicals – Raspberry & Ginger, Strawberry & Pepper, and Blueberry & Basil. All three won Gold Awards in the World Liqueur Awards in 2019. A new pink gin, created from Watermelon & Wild Berry, has just been added to the stable.

Horizons will also use Pilgrim’s in an exciting selection of gin based cocktails it’s just developed, such as Pilgrim’s Mule, The Bay Cooler, and, in a reference to the martyr St Andrew himself, whose remains lie in St Andrews, creating a place of pilgrimage over many centuries, Martyr’s Martini.

Food & Beverage Manager at Horizons, Blythe Marshall, explained that out of an array of new gins entering the marketplace, Pilgrim’s stood out as the right fit for the business: “We have been very impressed with Pilgrim’s Gin which we are confident our customer base will love, whether it’s in a classic gin and tonic, or a delicious cocktail. We felt it was important to choose a gin from a small batch producer in Fife as so much of what we offer here is local, summing up Fife on a plate, and now, in a glass.”

“Pilgrim’s references a fascinating history and story behind it, as so many artisan Scottish products do,” continued Blythe. “Allan Drysdale, who handcrafts the gin with a small dedicated team, puts a great deal of care and attention into every batch. We were won over by his enthusiasm and eye for quality, as well as his innovative flavour combinations which are truly delicious, and a bit different.”

Blythe revealed that Pilgrim’s would be collaborating with the team at Horizons with dedicated staff training on the brand, and were keen, as lockdown eased, to run tasting events, and look at additional food pairings.

“Prior to the first lockdown we had not long completed an impressive refurbishment of Horizons, putting in a showstopping glass bar as a centrepiece, along with new glass shelving where we display signature drinks. Pilgrim’s range will now sit proudly here, with our bar staff sure to offer gin drinking customers the local Fife gin,” said Blythe. “It’s the perfect tipple to savour as you look out over the Firth of Forth from the restaurant.”

Commenting on the new relationship at Horizons, Allan Drysdale, who launched Pilgrim’s in April 2018, said,” We are delighted to be working with Horizons & The Waterfront Bar, a beautiful venue which aims to offer its customers the very best locally produced food & drink, together with great service. It’s also extremely well established as one of Fife’s top tourism destinations, and the type of committed, multiple rated business that we want to engage with as we grow the Pilgrim’s brand further.”

“Customers here will be amongst the first to sample our new Pilgrims Premium Pink Gin,” continued Allan, “We’ll be working closely with Blythe and his team to develop some new cocktails showcasing this blend too, just in time for summer drinking.”

Produced at Balmungo Estate in St Andrews, Pilgrim’s Gin uses natural Scottish spring water and fine botanicals to create its range. The eye catching circular logo on each Pilgrim’s bottle, depicting the St Andrews cross, is based on an old badge that was found by Allan when the old well on the estate was cleaned out.

“We decided this ancient symbol would make the ideal logo for our gin. It attracts so many comments, as the St Andrews Cross is very distinctive, and is obviously used in our national flag of Scotland, the saltire,” said Allan.

For further details on Pilgrim’s Gin, please check out www.pilgrimsgin.com.

Taste Our Best is Visit Scotland’s leading accreditation scheme for businesses which serve up locally sourced, high quality, food and drink.

The Wallace family, owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park & The Bay Hotel, have recently launched a new restaurant & lounge, The Estuary, at their Leven Beach Holiday Park. Open seven days a week, it will mirror the popular family favourites served at Horizons, with a range of snacks, lunches, coffee & cakes, plus dinners.

