Edinburgh’s tram extension opens up new horizons, well it did for me. Leith Walk is an area of the Capital I have not visited for ages, but I will be back soon.

Why? Because I found a cafe which has slick service, great food and has a low key atmosphere which suits. It also looks after kids, in this case my two grandchildren.

Step forward Not Just Coffee. The kids loved the panda on one hot chocolate and a flower on another. That was for the girl. What’s more, the contents of the cup were demolished in double-quick time.

Oh, almost forgot. My oat milk latte was fab so were the pastry boats, lashing of chocolate, and even better was the Greek spinach and fete pastry.

Light, fluffy filo, moist content and great presentation on a board with salad plus olive oil dressing.

So, take a bow. But beware, it does get busy as others have discovered this cafe near McDonald Road

