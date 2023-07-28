Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage. A big title but it attracted the interest of my grandkids as they have recently visited the Post Office museum in London.

I tagged along not knowing what to expect. Well, I enjoyed it nd learned a great deal. The museum is new and it is user-friendly with interactive sections.

Kids can dress as a firemen and there are fire engines from the past. The in-house guides know their stuff too and this well-appointed museum is worth a visit, particularly on a rainy day during the school holidays.

Yes, there could be more things for little children to do but displays have easy-to-follow text and I learned a lot about the history of firefighting.

The toilets were immaculate and the staff welcoming. There is a small shop and it is free and easy to reach. Tram to McDonald Road, few minutes walk and you are there. It’s adjacent to the fire station and don’t be put off by the clinical front, by the way.

