Hibs fail in Andorra
Nigel Duncan was on the ball with his coverage filed shortly after a disappointing match last night when Hibs lost to a side they ought to have beaten.
He thinks that the manager’s coat is “on a shoogly peg”. Do share your thoughts with us of the Easter Road side’s performance.
Read more here – and you may comment below any of our articles.
The pigeons are back
On Thursday we met Shona who created the Elm Row pigeons – which are back. They may be behind the Heras fencing for just a little while longer until the rest of that area is finished off. But we are assured by the council that the rest of the work will be completed on Leith Walk and all along the Trams to Newhaven route by the end of August.
Fringe shows
If you are bringing a show to the Fringe and you would like to tell our readers about it then please upload your story with a photo here.
Make it compelling and include the link for tickets. Good luck and we hope everyone has a successful time in Edinburgh.
Audiences will of course make their own choices, sometimes based on reviews and the views of others.
So to our readers who are going to the Fringe or the Festival – we invite you to tweet to us your FIVE word review of any show you see. Yes only five…
Send it to us here @EdinReporter
Bringing the Fringe to care homes – Fringe Cares Fest
The Edinburgh Interfaith Association has come up with a brilliant idea and is taking Fringe musical performers to city care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare to entertain the residents. Professor Joe Goldblatt is behind the move. He said: ““Last year my wife and I sponsored one performer and I was amazed when residents who had not spoken for months suddenly burst forth into song, in French, when a Fringe performer began to sing the Edith Piaf popular song La vie en rose. As they sang along I was speechless and in awe of the power of musical memories to inspire their strong positive emotions and awaken their senses.”
Four programmes are scheduled for August 2023 and Professor Goldblatt hopes the programme will expand to more and more care homes in future years.
Two different performers are scheduled for 2023. Canadian storyteller and banjo player Keith Alessi stars in his critically acclaimed solo banjo performance entitled Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life and the highly popular acapella quartet Octavoce shall perform their musical jubilee entitled 100 Years of Disney Plus!
Subscribe to the Edinburgh Reporter
Please do consider subscribing to our monthly newspaper which comes out on the first of every month. If you do then it helps us to keep producing the paper and to maintain news for free for everyone online and in our newsletters.
Click on the image of our July front page below to sign up. Our August issue has already gone to press and will be available to our subscribers in the post today but will be available from our stockists by Monday.
Carlton to play in national finals
Carlton will fly the flag for East cricket in the Scottish twenty:20 championship at Stirling on 6 August after defeating RH Corstorphine in the regional final at Linlithgow. Others through so far are holders Forfarshire and Falkland with the Glasgow representatives due to be decided on Thursday. One of the stars of the Carlton team’s…
Cafe with touch of class in Leith Walk
Edinburgh’s tram extension opens up new horizons, well it did for me. Leith Walk is an area of the Capital I have not visited for ages, but I will be back soon. Why? Because I found a cafe which has slick service, great food and has a low key atmosphere which suits. It also looks…
Museum fires the imagination
Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage. A big title but it attracted the interest of my grandkids as they have recently visited the Post Office museum in London. I tagged along not knowing what to expect. Well, I enjoyed it nd learned a great deal. The museum is new and it is user-friendly with interactive sections.…
UCI World Cycling Championships – Men Elite Road Race starts off in Edinburgh
While the UCI World Cycling Championships are taking place in Glasgow there is one race which begins in the capital. The Men’s Elite Road Race will trundle down The Mound on 6 August from a start at Arthur’s Seat. Some city centre roads will be closed during the event on a rolling basis. More information…
Continue Reading UCI World Cycling Championships – Men Elite Road Race starts off in Edinburgh
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – 1953 Race for the Summit
A one-man show about Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, who with Sir Edmund Hillary was one of the first mountaineers to successfully conquer Everest on his seventh attempt. ‘Tomorrow is a big day. Our first attempt to reach the summit. That was our plan, but mountains have their own plan.’ Set the night before Tenzing Norgay Sherpa…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – 1953 Race for the Summit
Newell to rescue as Hibs fail to hit heights
Hibs kicked-off their European campaign this season in the tiny Principality of Andorra in the mountains between France and Spain, but they failed to scale the heights. In fact, the Easter Road men have left themselves a hill to climb in the Europa Conference League second-leg after jetting home disappointed with a 2-1 defeat in…
Continue Reading Newell to rescue as Hibs fail to hit heights