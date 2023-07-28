Hibs fail in Andorra

Nigel Duncan was on the ball with his coverage filed shortly after a disappointing match last night when Hibs lost to a side they ought to have beaten.

He thinks that the manager’s coat is “on a shoogly peg”. Do share your thoughts with us of the Easter Road side’s performance.

Cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Ross County 8/8/2021. Hibernian play host to Ross County in the Cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: HibsÕ left winger, Joe Newell, gets the ball under control. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The pigeons are back

On Thursday we met Shona who created the Elm Row pigeons – which are back. They may be behind the Heras fencing for just a little while longer until the rest of that area is finished off. But we are assured by the council that the rest of the work will be completed on Leith Walk and all along the Trams to Newhaven route by the end of August.

A Leith Walk comprises the seven pigeons on the pavement in Elm Row created by sculptor Shona Kinloch and replaced as part of Trams to Newhaven PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Fringe shows

[L-R] Cris Peploe, Claudia Cawthorne and Martha Haskins launch the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 Programme. Photograph by Peter Dibdin

Bringing the Fringe to care homes – Fringe Cares Fest

The Edinburgh Interfaith Association has come up with a brilliant idea and is taking Fringe musical performers to city care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare to entertain the residents. Professor Joe Goldblatt is behind the move. He said: ““Last year my wife and I sponsored one performer and I was amazed when residents who had not spoken for months suddenly burst forth into song, in French, when a Fringe performer began to sing the Edith Piaf popular song La vie en rose. As they sang along I was speechless and in awe of the power of musical memories to inspire their strong positive emotions and awaken their senses.”

Four programmes are scheduled for August 2023 and Professor Goldblatt hopes the programme will expand to more and more care homes in future years.

Two different performers are scheduled for 2023. Canadian storyteller and banjo player Keith Alessi stars in his critically acclaimed solo banjo performance entitled Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life and the highly popular acapella quartet Octavoce shall perform their musical jubilee entitled 100 Years of Disney Plus!

