While the UCI World Cycling Championships are taking place in Glasgow there is one race which begins in the capital.

The Men’s Elite Road Race will trundle down The Mound on 6 August from a start at Arthur’s Seat. Some city centre roads will be closed during the event on a rolling basis. More information here and see below.

The race begins in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat and the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

There is a good explanation of what you might see on the UCI Cycling World Championships website:

“The Road Race pits riders against each other in an all-out battle for supremacy of Scotland’s roads.

“Even though there’s plenty of riders to form the peloton – where you’ll see riders “drafting”, which means following the lead rider for an aerodynamic advantage. Mental toughness is mandatory and mistakes made can be immediately punished.

“While this is a team sport, there’s only one rainbow jersey up for grabs – who will come out on top will be decided on the roads between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and the Glasgow circuit.”

Spectators are welcome but asked to stay on the pavement. There will be no parking along the route and any visitors are asked to use public transport or park in recognised car parks. Any vehicles which are parked on the route will be towed away.

The council’s street cleaning teams will be working before and after the event.

The race then heads up the Royal Mile and through Edinburgh’s Old Town, passing under Edinburgh Castle. They will then head down the Mound and towards Stockbridge before moving onto Queensferry. Competitors will then cross the Firth of Forth via the Queensferry Crossing. The race will eventually finish in Glasgow’s George Square, covering a distance of 270km.

Keep up to date with public transport here

Road closures in Edinburgh

Full information here.

These roads will be closed from 6.30pm on August 5 to 12 noon on 6 August:

Queens Drive

Horse Wynd

Dukes Walk

These roads will be closed from 11.59pm on August 5 to 1:45pm on 6 August:

Canongate

New Street (between East Market Street and Canongate)

These roads will be closed from 11:59pm on August 5 to 11:15am on 6 August:

High Street (between South Bridge and St Giles Street)

Lawnmarket (between St Giles Street and Bank Street)

These roads will be closed from 11:59pm on August 5 to 12 noon on 6 August:

High Street (between St Mary’s Street and South Bridge)

The following roads will be closed from 8:00am to 9:45am on 6 August:

Abbeyhill (between Canongate and Abbeyhill Crescent)

Calton Road (between Abbeyhill and Abbeyhill Crescent)

The following roads will be closed from 9:00am to 9:45am on 6 August:

George IV Bridge (between Lawnmarket and Victoria Street)

Lawnmarket (between Bank Street and Castlehill)

Bank Street

North Bank Street

The Mound

Hanover Street

Queen Street Gardens East

Heriot Row (between Dundas Street and Howe Street)

Howe Street (between Heriot Row and South-East Circus Place)

South-East Circus Place

Circus Place

North-West Circus Place

These roads will be closed from 9:10am to 9:45am on 6 August:

Kerr Street

Deanhaugh Street

Raeburn Place

Comely Bank Road

Craigleith Road

These roads will be closed from 9:15am to 9:50am on 6 August:

Queensferry Road (between Craigleith Road and Hillhouse Road)

Hillhouse Road

These roads will be closed from 9:20 to 9:55am on 6 August:

Queensferry Road (between Hillhouse Road and Maybury Road)

These roads will be closed from 9:40am to 10am on 6 August:

Queensferry Road / A90 South-eastbound (between the dual carriageway section and Whitehouse Road)

These roads will be closed from 9:40am to 10:40am on 6 August:

Queensferry Road / A90 North-westbound (between Maybury Road and the boundary of City of Edinburgh Council’s responsibility).

Road events:

SATURDAY 5 AUGUST – JUNIORS

Both the Women Junior and Men Junior Race will be held at the Glasgow City Circuit. The circuit is 14.3km per lap, and is located in the city centre of Glasgow, starting and finishing in George Square.

SUNDAY 6 AUGUST – MEN ELITE

The Men Elite Road Race will start in Edinburgh, before making its way across the River Forth to Fife, before heading back into Glasgow.

Once in the city centre the riders will then take on the Glasgow City Circuit, finishing up on George Square.

SATURDAY 12 AUGUST – MEN UNDER 23

The Men Under 23 Road Race will begin on the shores of Loch Lomond, before making their up to the peak of the Crow Road and back into Glasgow.

On their arrival the riders will have to take on 7 laps of the 14.3km circuit before their finish on George Square.

SUNDAY 13 AUGUST

The Women Elite Road Race will follow the same course as the Men Under 23, beginning in Balloch, Loch Lomond, and making its way through to Glasgow via the Crow Road climb.

Once in Glasgow city centre, the riders will take on 6 laps of the 14.3km circuit, finishing on George Square.

All road events will be free to watch on the BBC. Broadcasts will be available on TV and online at the BBC Sport website.

