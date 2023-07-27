A one-man show about Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, who with Sir Edmund Hillary was one of the first mountaineers to successfully conquer Everest on his seventh attempt.
‘Tomorrow is a big day. Our first attempt to reach the summit. That was our plan, but mountains have their own plan.’
Set the night before Tenzing Norgay Sherpa made history with Sir Edmund Hillary by becoming the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, this solo play charts his thoughts and fears at the attempt ahead, which is his seventh with the British team. He relives his other attempts, hampered by avalanches and snowfall – until the anxiety and exhaustion transform into the exhilaration of success.
1953: Race for the Summit received its US premiere at the New York Theatre Festival 2021, where Om Raj Raut was nominated for Best Actor and also received a playwriting nomination from the Frigid New York Theatre Festival. In New York, his work has also been seen Off-Broadway, and at the Marian Andersen Theater and BMCC Tribeca Performing Center.
The show is conceived, written, and performed by Om Raj Raut under the direction of Ayusha Sanjel Chhetri.
Nepalese actor and playwright Raut said: “I am very excited to bring the show to Fringe. Everybody knows about Mt Everest but most people are unaware of the two heroes’ journey and the struggles they had to face. My play recalls the night before reaching the summit and Sherpa’s adventures of escaping the life-threatening avalanches, storms, and snowfalls. Overall, It shows how the British team and Nepali Sherpa worked collectively to conquer Mount Everest in 1953.
“I want to present this collaboration between the British and Nepal and their great achievements to reach the top of the summit. It’s an honour to represent their triumph again to people and appreciates their team effort to be the first successful Mt. Everest expedition.”
With the intention of bringing diverse cultures and intrinsic human truth to a global audience from his varied background, Raut seeks to represent his country through the art of theatre performance.
www.omrajraut.com instagram.com/race_for_the_summit/
Newell to rescue as Hibs fail to hit heights
Hibs kicked-off their European campaign this season in the tiny Principality of Andorra in the mountains between France and Spain, but they failed to scale the heights. In fact, the Easter Road men have left themselves a hill to climb in the Europa Conference League second-leg after jetting home disappointed with a 2-1 defeat in…
Continue Reading Newell to rescue as Hibs fail to hit heights
Elm Row pigeons flock back home
They may not be back to exactly the same place where they were before, but the pigeons on Elm Row are back. It is almost two decades since the work of sculptor Shona Kinloch was removed for safekeeping. Now the seven pigeons are back (one lies separately and the other six flock together). There is…
Fishery now under 24-hour watch after ‘poaching’ claim
A popular Scottish fishery is now under 24-hour surveillance as the owner believes he has become target of “poachers”. Connor Newcombe (pictured teaching at the fishery by Nigel Duncan), who took over Kailzie Fishery near Peebles in March, has calculated that he has lost hundreds of pounds of fish and the gutted businessman said: “We are…
Continue Reading Fishery now under 24-hour watch after ‘poaching’ claim
The Scottish Government publish citizenship paper
The First Minister Humza Yousaf held a round table event at New Register House on Thursday to discuss the fifth paper in the Building a New Scotland series “Citizenship in an independent Scotland”. The participants included Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity who is a Canadian by birth but now holds…
Continue Reading The Scottish Government publish citizenship paper
Loganair increasing flights in 2024
Loganair will increase the timings of its Edinburgh to Sumburgh and Edinburgh to Exeter services next summer in an overhaul of its schedules. There will also be a newly reinstated link between Fair Isle and Kirkwall, back for the first time since 2019 which will fly from 20 May until 2 September. Fair Isle is…
Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery
Climate campaigners wearing This is Rigged T-shirts targeted a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery with spray paint on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan sprayed onto the glass covering the portrait – The People are mightier than the lord – dates from the times of the Highland Clearances. The two protesters can…
Continue Reading Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery