They may not be back to exactly the same place where they were before, but the pigeons on Elm Row are back.
In 2018 the work of sculptor Shona Kinloch was removed for safekeeping. Now the seven pigeons are back (one lies separately and the other six flock together). There is also another one going solo although it is not yet in its final position.
The bronze birds have been to Powderhall Bronze for some TLC.
Other public realm works will be completed by the end of August on Elm Row and Blenheim Place.
Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome the Elm Row pigeons back to their rightful home. They’re an iconic part of the Leith Walk streetscape and their return is fitting as we put the finishing touches to the public realm along the tram route.
“Improvements in areas like Elm Row, as well as walking and cycling infrastructure along the line, are helping to create a much safer, more welcoming environment, where people can relax, spend time and support local traders. This will complement the new tram service, which has gone from strength to strength since launching, with passenger numbers doubling in the first few weeks and remaining high since then.”
Sculptor Shona Kinloch said: “It has been a very long time since the pigeons were removed for the tram works so I’m looking forward to seeing them back on Elm Row.”
John Lawson, City of Edinburgh Council Archaeologist, said: “It’s very exciting to see the Elm Row pigeons back where they belong. I love them – they’re an iconic piece of art for Leith and a bit of fun. It’s also a big milestone for the cultural and archaeological side of the Trams to Newhaven project.
“Specialists from Powderhall Bronze have renovated existing statues, involving sandblasting and applying ‘patina’, which creates the familiar green colouring, as well as casting three brand new pigeons. To do this, wax replicas were created using the original moulds for the sculptures, before pouring in molten metal to produce a finished product.
“The pigeons have been installed alongside the London Road Pillar Clock, which was returned to Leith Walk in August 2022, following its full restoration. In addition the Robert Burns Statue on Bernard Street has been refurbished as part of the project as were the Pilrig Wheels that were discovered during construction and are now on display on the new public realm at Iona Street.”
Fishery now under 24-hour watch after ‘poaching’ claim
A popular Scottish fishery is now under 24-hour surveillance as the owner believes he has become target of “poachers”. Connor Newcombe (pictured teaching at the fishery by Nigel Duncan), who took over Kailzie Fishery near Peebles in March, has calculated that he has lost hundreds of pounds of fish and the gutted businessman said: “We are…
Continue Reading Fishery now under 24-hour watch after ‘poaching’ claim
The Scottish Government publish citizenship paper
The First Minister Humza Yousaf held a round table event at New Register House on Thursday to discuss the fifth paper in the Building a New Scotland series “Citizenship in an independent Scotland”. The participants included Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity who is a Canadian by birth but now holds…
Continue Reading The Scottish Government publish citizenship paper
Loganair increasing flights in 2024
Loganair will increase the timings of its Edinburgh to Sumburgh and Edinburgh to Exeter services next summer in an overhaul of its schedules. There will also be a newly reinstated link between Fair Isle and Kirkwall, back for the first time since 2019 which will fly from 20 May until 2 September. Fair Isle is…
Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery
Climate campaigners wearing This is Rigged T-shirts targeted a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery with spray paint on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan sprayed onto the glass covering the portrait – The People are mightier than the lord – dates from the times of the Highland Clearances. The two protesters can…
Continue Reading Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery
Five things you need to know today
Playfair Steps The steps from the Mound Precinct to a point halfway up The Mound are open again after years of closure during building works at the National Galleries of Scotland to create ten new gallery spaces. The galleries will open to the public in September. This is a big cause for celebration ahead of…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – KlangHaus: InHaus
Arts collective KlangHaus are set to return to the Fringe with a new show deconstructing the conventions of live music – this time in a in a unique domestic setting A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall’s Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to create a…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – KlangHaus: InHaus