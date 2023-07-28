Carlton will fly the flag for East cricket in the Scottish twenty:20 championship at Stirling on 6 August after defeating RH Corstorphine in the regional final at Linlithgow.

Others through so far are holders Forfarshire and Falkland with the Glasgow representatives due to be decided on Thursday.

One of the stars of the Carlton team’s 41 run victory was former Scotland under-19 captain Shujaa Khan who took six wickets for 12 runs including a ‘hat-trick’.

The winning squad is back row, left to right: Back row, left to right – Hugo Southwell, Ali Evans, Rui McIntyre, Lewis O’Donnell, David Saul and Rory Allardyce. Front – Tom Simpson, Dan Da Costa, Ali Shah, Umair Mohammad, captain, Shujaa Khan, Charlie Buchanan-Smith and Arun Pillai.

David Potter’s photograph below shows Carlton skipper Umair Mohammed receiving the trophy from East President Kashif Hussein

