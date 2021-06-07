Hibs’ fans who haven’t already secured their season ticket for 2021-22, have until 1500 on Friday to secure the deal which allows them to pay it off in four direct debit instalments or the 10-month V12 option.

After that, the remaining finance option will be an eight-month payment plan using V12.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 15/05/2021 Hibs and Celtic play out an end of season goalless draw in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Over 9,500 fans have secured their seats for next season and in just over six-weeks time Hibs will be kicking off the new season with a return to Europe.

The first leg of their opening Europa Conference League qualifier takes place on July 22nd.

Another date for diaries is June 30th as this is the seat release deadline for anyone looking to renew their season tickets.

Season ticket sales will be suspended from 1500 on Friday June 11th until 1700 on the same night to allow for updates to the website.

