Brechin City have confirmed the appointment of former Northern Ireland international Andy Kirk as manager.

Kirk moves on from his role as Hearts’ Women’s First Team and Girls’ Academy Manager to take the reins at Glebe Park following their relegation to the Highland League.

He returned to Tynecastle in 2016 and coached the men’s U15s, U17s, U20s and reserves sides as well as assisting with the first team and was appointed as manager of Hearts Women in August 2020 leading them into their inaugural Scottish Women’s Premier League campaign, which ended on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Spartans.

Speaking to the Official Hearts Website Kirk said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Hearts for their support over the years and for the opportunities I’ve been given.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the women’s team over the past ten months. Like everyone, they’ve had such a challenging year but they’ve been an absolute credit to themselves and the club, and I’m proud to have been a part of their journey.”

Hearts Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “Andy and his backroom team have worked tirelessly throughout the season and he goes with our best wishes.

“The improvements in the side have been clear for all to see, so now we begin the search to bring in a new manager who can lead our Women’s First Team and Girl’s Academy into a new season and continue the upward trajectory.

“It’s a search I’m excited to be leading. The women’s game is booming and there will no doubt be a number of talented managers who would be eager to manage the Women’s First Team at a club of Hearts’ stature.”

Interim Brechin City Chairman Kevin Mackie added, “Andy was assistant to Daniel Stendel at Hearts and he clearly has the ambition and drive that we were looking for to take us on the next part of an exciting journey.

“The Club would like to thank the applicants who were of a high quality but unfortunately unsuccessful on this occasion.”

