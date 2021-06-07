The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is asking the people of Scotland for their views on the future direction of the Service and how to make the country an even safer place to live, work and visit.

Chief Officer Martin Blunden today launched a public consultation ‘SFRS – Long-Term Vision’ and asked people to take part and help influence the way the Service evolves over the next ten years.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is one of the world’s largest fire and rescue services. It employs almost 8,000 staff and last year attended more than 91,000 incidents across the Scottish mainland and islands. During the same period, the SFRS conducted almost 70,000 Home Fire Safety Visits.

The consultation comes against a backdrop of a steady decline in household fires since the service was formed almost ten years ago. During the same period, Scotland has witnessed an increase in weather related events such as wildfires and severe flooding, both of which are linked to climate change. One of the proposed priorities of the SFRS is achieving Carbon Zero status to reduce its impact on the communities it serves.

The vision document explains four key principles the SFRS wants to focus on over the next decade along with eight priorities it wants to achieve.

Speaking at the launch Chief Officer Blunden explained why the consultation was needed. He said: “While our immediate environment is changing and we need to respond to this in terms of the services we provide, I also want our fire and rescue service to evolve and have an increasingly positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

He continued: “I see opportunities to improve the SFRS through advanced technology that will enable us to work in smarter and more innovative ways, continuing our shift towards the prevention of risk of harm for households and communities, and, at the same time to work even more collaboratively with our communities and partners.

“As an employer, the wellbeing of our staff is a key priority and we want to do more to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, not just in our workforce but across the communities we serve as well.”

Chief Officer Blunden added: “I would like to encourage you to read our vision document. I would like to hear what you think – positive or negative – as well as understand what’s important to you too so that you, your family and your community feels safe and protected. We want you to achieve a safer Scotland for all, together.”

The consultation runs from Monday, June 7 until Sunday, July 18 and can be accessed here.

Respondents are invited to answer a short survey and give their views on the vision document ‘SFRS – Long-Term Vision’.

Responses to the consultation will be used to inform the final vision document that will set out the future direction of the SFRS.

