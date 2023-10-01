Hibs fans will have the chance to celebrate ‘Sir’ David Gray’s magnificent career when a Manchester United legends XI visit Easter Road for his testimonial match on Sunday 15 October (2pm kick-off)

Gray earned legendry status when he scored the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final against Rangers and ended a 114 year hoodoo.

And two of his teammates on that glorious day, Darren McGregor and Anthony Stokes will also pull their boots on as will fans favourites Scott Allan and Grant Holt.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed Gray as a 16-year-old from Hearts for £50,000 and during his six years at the club he made one first team appearance in a League Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra,

Gray’s former Manchester United teammates Darren Fletcher, Wes Brown and Darron Gibson, Luke Chadwick, Ravel Morrison, Chris Eagles and English Premier League winner, Danny Simpson have also agreed to take part.

In July 2014, Alan Stubbs made Gray his first signing and he quickly won the respect of the fans and his teammates with his combative style and commitment to the cause.

At the end of the season he took over the captaincy following the departure of Liam Craig.

Then after lifting the holy grail at the national stadium he led the club to the Championship title and scored in the 3-0 victory over Queen of the South that secured promotion.

In total Gray played 177 times for Hibs, scoring 15-goals including three against Rangers and three in European games against Brondby, NSI Runavik and Asteras Tripolis.

After hanging up his boots in June 2021, Gray was appointed first team coach at the club, a position he has held under Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and now Nick Montgomery.

Tickets for the game are priced at £10 for supporters and can be purchased on the club’s website.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

John Hislop John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme. John Hislop https://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/john-hislop/ Hibs European campaign ends with defeat at Villa Park

Like this: Like Loading...