On Saturday Bingham residents came together to protest changes to their community’s only bus service, the number 4. The bus no longer serves ASDA or the Bingham terminus despite these being the most important stops according to local residents.

The protest follows a petition signed by almost half of local residents to reverse the cuts to service which were introduced “without any warning or consultation” earlier this year.

Lothian announced changes to several routes in May.

The bus company Lothian were invited to a community meeting with residents and councillors but indicated they would not attend. So residents instead arranged the protest, highlighting the impact on access for older and disabled people.

At a community meeting after the protest, councillors supported writing to Lothian and continuing the campaign to reverse the changes. Residents heard that Lothian previously told local representatives that the reason for the change was a purely commercial decision despite knowing that Bingham is disproportionately home to older and more vulnerable bus users.

Cllr Alys Mumford said: “The number 4 is a lifeline for people in Bingham. It’s the only bus which serves the area, and people rely on it to get their shopping, prescriptions, and other services. The change in service will have a particular impact on women and disabled people, and one resident at the meeting said it will take away all of her independence.

“Lothian Buses are a publicly owned company and should take the impact of their decisions on the people of Edinburgh into account. I hope they engage with people in Bingham, reconsider this change, and reinstate the service which means so much to people here.”

Tracey Moohan, local resident said: “I’m fuming. Myself and many of my neighbours now find it really difficult to walk across the busy road near ASDA and up the hill. Older people in Bingham have been made more isolated by this decision and residents are absolutely united in fighting the change.”

John Halliday, from locally based charity Community Renewal Trust, said: “Bingham is a wonderful place but also the poorest neighbourhood in Edinburgh. Lothian Buses need to reconsider the huge impact this change has on vulnerable residents, no wonder they are all out protesting.”

Corrine Griffiths said: “The Bingham Community Centre is right behind this protest since people who use the centre are badly affected. It isn’t right that people are being told to bus hop when they are disabled or anxious.”

Writing on the Bingham Blether local Facebook page, one parent said “Trying to cross that road [near ASDA] after getting off the bus with kids is impossible”.

Protesters hope that the council and their wholly owned company Lothian might discuss and consider alternatives.

Earlier Sarah Boyd, Managing Director for Lothian said: “Lothian is committed to providing a safe, reliable and value for money public transport service for all of our customers.

“In response to the growing city region, changes in travel patterns and to fully integrate with the imminent opening of Trams to Newhaven, our network has been fully reviewed to ensure that it continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the communities we serve.

“Customers can find full information on our website, social media channels, speak with a member of our team in our TravelHubs or via 0131 555 6363.”

