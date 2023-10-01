Craigies Farm in South Queensferry welcomes the arrival of October by inviting some spooky visitors to its pumpkin fields.

The destination will once again open its popular pick-your-own pumpkin patch on 1 October , and new for this year it will also host two Halloween-themed events out in the fields.

The ‘Spooky Days’ daytime event is perfect for families with younger children, while the nighttime ‘Haunted Tunnels‘ have slightly more scares suitable for older children and families.

Both events will feature a spooky cast of roaming characters, spine-tingling props, interactive games, storytellers and at night time, there will be illuminated light shows.

Tickets for all events can be booked online on Craigies website.

