Inspire kids to get the active habit. With Edinburgh Leisure’s Young Explorer soft-play membership, children get to sample the world of sport and fitness from an early age.

For new customers signing up to become a member in October, December is completely free. And for existing members referring a friend, if their friends join, the existing member will also receive a free month in December.

From only £17.99* per month, the Young Explorer Soft Play Membership offers incredible value, fantastic flexibility and of course, will keep little ones entertained and burning off energy as they explore the amazing soft plays.

Little adventurers can visit as many times as they wish, enjoying unlimited fun at any of Edinburgh Leisure’s three soft play venues across the city at Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Tumbles at Portobello, and Scrambles at EICA: Ratho.

Edinburgh Leisure’s play frames are suitable for children up to ten years old and there are frames for babies, toddlers, and juniors up to 10 years. Each venue has a café where healthy snacks and tasty treats can be enjoyed.



With great member benefits including special offers, members’ events and other exclusive perks, the Edinburgh Leisure soft play is only available to buy online.

https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/softplaycampaign

Like this: Like Loading...