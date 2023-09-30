Friends of the Earth Edinburgh protested against the approval for Rosebank outside the UK Government building on Sibbald Walk on Saturday.

Crowds gathered to protest against the Rosebank Oilfield approval at the UK Government Building in Edinburgh. It was one of several protests against the UK Government approving the oilfield which was due to take place around the country on Saturday.

Located 80 miles west of Shetland, Rosebank is the UK’s largest untapped oil field and is estimated to contain up to 300 million barrels of oil.

Friends of the Earth- Edinburgh against Rosebank demonstration outside the UK Government building on Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh. PHOTO Neil Hanna

