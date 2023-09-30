Ciaran Long was set up by Oliver Cooper to net after 31 minutes as Belfast Giants emerged from the Fife Ice Arena with a 1-0 win in the Challenge Cup.
Fife had 16 shots on goal during the game while Giants, sponsored by Stena Line, had 33.
Elsewhere, Manchester Storm beat Dundee Stars 4-2 in the North West while Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, lost 5-2 at Cardiff Devils.
On Sunday, Stars entertain Storm (17.00) and Fife are at Coventry Blaze (17.30), both games in the Elite League.
PICTURE: Library picture of previous clash between Flyers and Clan
