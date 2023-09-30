Lasswade Rugby Club have appointed Jack Hall as their new development officer.

Jack has played and coached age grades with his home North Berwick club as well as turning out for Musselburgh, Aberdeenshire and Heriots.

He has a background in both Sports Science and Strength and Conditioning and will work within the Lasswade High School rugby programme, as well as throughout the catchment area’s primary schools building on community links and bringing growth to Lasswade’s junior sections.

Jack’s appointment is ultimately aimed at building on the good work currently being done by the 1st XV who have started National League Division Two with four try bonus point wins – against Berwick (30-25), Aberdeen Grammar (34-22), Newton Stewart (34-12) and Kirkcaldy (43-12).

Jack is pictured (centre) alongside Neil Sutherland (Director of Youth Rugby), left, and Billy Knowles (club President).

